Union says toxic DPW culture must be 'gutted' following on-the-job death

BALTIMORE, MD — Ronald Silver II died Friday after suffering a heat related illness on the job at Baltimore's department of public works.

​His death has sparked outrage from city leaders about the culture within the department.

​"The circumstances that led to brother Silver's death are deeply concerning because they are largely preventable," said ​Patrick Moran, AFSCME Maryland president.

​Councilman Antonio Glover started his work with the city in the Department of Public Works.

​"These men and women are doing the jobs that none of us wishes to do. They're picking up the trash and I'm here today to say we can no longer treat our men and women like the thing they pick up: trash," said Glover.

​Silver's death happened after repeated reports from the Baltimore Inspector General, Isabel Cumming outlining unsafe work conditions.

​Including a lack of water, Gatorade and ice, aging infrastructure and a lack of air conditioning.

​"Today we stand to demand safer working conditions and, while we appreciate the mandatory heat training that DPW organized, more must be done," said Councilman Zeke Cohen.

​Councilman Cohen says the city council will host hearings on the issues at DPW in the coming weeks.

​According to the union, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW leadership have contacted them.

AFSCME is demanding changes at DPW.

​Those changes include new heat safety standards, the union being involved in investigations of injury, new emergency response policies, and training for all workers.

​"The toxic culture at DPW must be gutted, the hazing, intimidation and bullying must end. That kind of behavior is unacceptable," said Moran.

​When asked for a comment, the Department of Public Works referred us to a previous statement expressing condolences for Silver's death.