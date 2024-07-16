Baltimore Inspector General visits 9 DPW yards following reports of unsafe conditions in the heat

BALTIMORE, Md. — Broken ice machines, broken water fountains, and a broken HVAC system.

Those were some of the conditions uncovered by the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General at the DPW yard on Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill.

“There was really almost no place for relief,” Inspector General Isabel Cumming told WMAR-2 News’ Elizabeth Worthington.

Cumming’s office published the report last week after several site visits in June and early July, originally prompted by worker complaints. On the final visit July 10, the city was under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert. No fresh water was provided that day, the report says.

"It was just warm bottles floating in a trash bucket,” Cumming said. "We also found that all the water fountains weren't working. We found that in their bathroom, it was only hot water. And it was 84 degrees in their break room. We also found that the cooling station wasn't working at all."

The report notes that the 84 degree temperature recording was taken between 6-7 a.m., before the daily high was reached.

Following the report,the DPW issued a statementabout steps it had been taking to address the problem. A new ice machine was delivered; portable air conditioning units were working properly; supervisors were making water deliveries to employees. The DPW also said: “Ultimately, the Reedbird Sanitation Yard requires facility upgrades. We are currently in the design phase for these improvements. During construction, we plan to address and complete repairs to the air conditioning system, floors, lockers, and other necessary updates to ensure a better working environment for our employees.”

But complaints continued coming in to the Inspector General’s office from employees at other DPW facilities.

"It's definitely not limited to one location,” Cumming told WMAR-2 News.

As temperatures reached triple digits, Cumming and her team visited nine additional DPW yards Tuesday morning. She expects to publish the findings early next week. In the meantime, she’s expecting to receive a formal response from the DPW today.

"I think that we all have to realize that these workers are some of the hardest workers we have, and they work in some difficult conditions because they are considered essential employees. Keeping Baltimore clean and unsanitary, these are vital functions for any city. It's just a good wake-up call that this has to be done and it has to become a priority within the city."

You can read the entire original OIG report here.