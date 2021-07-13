Watch

Rebound Maryland

Actions

Love to travel and eat tacos? McCormick may have the job for you!

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
John Parra
<p>Jamie Bissonnette from Toro presents tacos at CASAMIGOS Tequila presents Tacos & Tequila: A Late Night Fiesta hosted by Bobby Flay during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Esurance Rooftop Pier 92 on October 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for NYCWFF)</p>
National Taco Day is Thursday: Here are 9 places to get deals or freebies
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:54:12-04

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Do you love traveling and eating tacos?

Well, we might have found the right job for you.

McCormick is looking for its first ever Director of Taco Relations.

If hired, you could be McCormick’s resident taco expert.

The company would send you around the country to be their eyes and ears on all the new hip taco trends.

You would even get to work with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop delicious taco recipes, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the company's innovation lab.

To apply, send in a two-minute video that showcases your personality and passion for tacos.

A combined cover letter and resume can be sent via a single Word or PDF file.

Applications need to be submitted by July 20.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020