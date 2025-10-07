Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people stabbed prior to barricade situation in the Pikesville area

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A heavy police presence is expected in the Pikesville area as police respond to a barricade situation.

Around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Arrowhead Road for a reported stabbing.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were both stabbed. They've since been taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their condition at this time.

The police say the suspect retreated into the house where he remains barricaded.

Due to the police presence in the area and temporary road closures, drivers are asked to find alternate travel routes.

This story will continue to be updated.

