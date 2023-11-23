Loyola outlasts Calvert Hall 40-28 in 103rd Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl

TOWSON, Md. — Loyola wins the 103rd Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl 40-28, after a thriller.

This game was a battle of the offenses as the two teams combined for 803 total yards.

Early on, both teams were running the ball well, accounting for the games first touchdowns.

Loyola went into halftime with a 13-7 lead after a trick play where Jayden Moore threw a pass to quarterback Brad Seiss in the endzone.

Loyola's rushing attack would do a lot of damage in the second half, where Kendrick Worthington rushed for over 160 yards and three touchdowns.

The running back went over 1,000 yards for the season after today's performance.

Going into the fourth quarter the score was 27-14, for only seven seconds.

The Cardinals immediately scored with a touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Gister, making it a one possession game.

Calvert Hall would go on to score on five consecutive drives after a slow start in the first half.

In the closing moments of the game, Worthington would score the go ahead touchdown.

This is only the second time in Turkey Bowl history when both teams score more than 60 points.