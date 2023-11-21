Turkey Bowl Preview: Calvert Hall

TOWSON, Md. — The Calvert Hall College High School football team knows what is at stake in the 103rd Turkey Bowl.

"Over 100 years. It’s the longest tradition in high school football," said quarterback Nick Humpf.

"You got to realize the Turkey Bowl is bigger than just us," said safety Byron Baldwin Jr.

"You are not playing for just your team," added left guard Chase Dorsey. "You’re playing for every past team."

And this year the Cardinals are playing for a second consecutive Turkey Bowl win against rival Loyola Blakefield on Thanksgiving morning at Towson University's Unitas Stadium. A victory would cap a season of what could have been. The Hall has an overall record of 4-6 on the year but…

"We only lost three games by a total of 16 points. So, our season could have been drastically different," said head coach Josh Ward.

"It’s pushing us," said wide receiver Chris Hewitt. "It is giving us the fuel we need to know what we got to do to get our assignments done and come out with a win."

Hewitt will play a big role in the game and will certainly get some big game advice from his dad, the Baltimore Ravens' secondary coach and pass game coordinator by the same name.

Chris Hewitt isn’t the only son of a Ravens coach taking the field for Calvert Hall on Thursday. Also playing for the Cardinals is J.T. Taggart.

He is the son of Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart. The 6-foot-7 junior tight tend transferred in from Florida this year. Has 13 division one college offers. This will be his first Turkey Bowl experience.

"I have heard crazy things about it," he said. "The atmosphere is crazy. I heard last year there was about 10,000 people there. So, I have never played in anything like it. I can’t wait to find out what it’s like."

If Taggart and his teammates want another win they will have to contain Jayden Moore. The Dons’ senior receiver is Loyola's most dynamic athlete and is heading to Duke next year.

"He is one of the best players to go through that school," said Ward.

"It’s going to be huge to neutralize him," added Baldwin Jr.

And it is going to be one of the biggest factors in trying to keep the Alumni Memorial Trophy at Calvert Hall.

