One-on-one with Loyola Senior Tommy Tucker about playing in the Turkey Bowl

BALTIMORE, MD — Every year as we get closer to the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl we like to take some time to get to know some of the players in the game. WMAR-2 News Jamie Costello sat down with Loyola Senior Tommy Tucker, who has already played in two Turkey Bowl games.

Lets get to know Loyola Senior Tommy Tucker!

"My role model is my brother, Wade Tucker, because he taught me the importance of hard work and effort while never giving up.

Jersey Number: 36

Position: Linebacker

Pregame ritual: "Before every game I listen to an inspirational football video, mostly Ray Lewis, then I warm up may hands and hit the walls."

Favorite Pro/College team: Baltimore Ravens

Favorite sport, other than football: Lacrosse

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Turkey, drumsticks!

Favorite movie: Interstellar

What do you want to study in college? Business

Something not many people know about you: I am a really good pool/hoops player

