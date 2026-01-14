Trivia Tuesday: Which Maryland county typically receives the most snow in the state?

Which Maryland county typically receives the most snow in the state?

A. Prince George’s County

B. Frederick County

C. Garrett County

D. Carroll County

The answer is C — Garrett County!

Garrett County often receives over 100 inches of snow during a typical winter, making it the snowiest county in Maryland.

So why does Garrett County get so much snow? There are two main reasons:

High Elevation

Garrett County sits at elevations well above 2,000 feet, especially in the Allegheny Mountains. Higher elevations are naturally colder—often 6 degrees or more cooler than sea level—which allows more precipitation to fall as snow rather than rain.

Upslope (Orographic) Snow

Another major factor is upslope snowfall. When moist air moves into Garrett County and encounters the mountains, it is forced upward. As the air rises, it cools, causing moisture to condense and fall as snow. This process, known as orographic lift, can lead to:



Long-lasting light to moderate snowfall

Large snow totals, even when nearby areas receive little or no snow

No wonder Garrett County feels more like a winter wonderland compared to the rest of Maryland! ❄️