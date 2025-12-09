Trivia Tuesday: Where does the worst weather in the United States occur?

Here's your Trivia Tuesday question!

This week I am asking where does the worst weather in the United States occur?

A. Denver, CO

B. Mt. Washington, NH

c. Rocky Mountains

D. South Florida

If you guessed Mt. Washington, then you would be correct!

Mount Washington is often said to have the worst weather in the United States because its unique location and elevation create a perfect recipe for extreme conditions. Sitting at the intersection of three major storm tracks and rising above the surrounding landscape at 6,288 feet, the summit is constantly exposed to powerful winds, sudden temperature drops, and rapidly forming storms.

Mt. Washington is home to the United State's strongest wind speed of 231 mph set back on April 12, 1934!

Fun fact: The Mount Washington Observatory is staffed year-round, and observers regularly experience conditions like −40°F, rime ice buildup, and winds so strong they can't stand up without holding on to something!