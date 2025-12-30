Trivia Tuesday: When was Baltimore's snowiest winter?

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here’s this week’s Trivia Tuesday question:
When was Baltimore’s snowiest winter on record? ❄️

A. 1899–1900
B. 1901–1902
C. 1943–1944
D. 2009–2010

Answer: D. Winter of 2009–2010

During the winter of 2009–2010—often remembered for major storms like Snowmageddon—Baltimore was buried under a whopping 77 inches of snow, as recorded at BWI Airport.

To put that into perspective, Baltimore’s average seasonal snowfall is about 19.3 inches based on the 30-year climate average. That means the 2009–2010 winter delivered nearly four times the usual amount of snow, making it the snowiest winter in city history!

