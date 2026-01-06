Trivia Tuesday: When do we typically see our coldest temperatures in winter?

Trivia Tuesday Question 🧠❄️

Historically, when does Maryland most often experience its coldest temperatures of the year?

A. Second week of February

B. Third week of January

C. Last week of December

D. Last week of February

The answer is B — the third week of January!

On average, this is the coldest time of the year for Maryland. More specifically, January 21st is considered our coldest day of the year. That doesn’t mean temperatures are guaranteed to be frigid on that exact date every year—it simply reflects long-term averages.

Looking back over the past 30 years, late January consistently stands out as the coldest period. For perspective, on January 21st:

In 2006, the temperature reached a record 64°F

In 1985, it plunged to a record -6°F

This wide range highlights how averages don’t dictate daily weather, but they do reveal important climate patterns.

So why does the coldest weather arrive a month after the winter solstice? Meteorologists call this phenomenon “seasonal heat lag.” It occurs because oceans cool down more slowly than land, delaying the coldest temperatures even after the days begin getting longer. The same effect works in reverse—our hottest weather typically arrives about a month after the summer solstice.

Pretty cool how weather works… even when it’s cold! ❄️😉