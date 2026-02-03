Trivia Tuesday: When did our snowiest February on record occur?

Let’s dive into this week’s Trivia Tuesday question:

When did Baltimore experience its snowiest February on record?

A. February 2010

B. February 2009

C. February 1910

D. February 1909

Answer: A — February 2010

And wow… that month was wild. Baltimore was buried under a staggering 50 inches of snow in February alone! For some perspective, our average February snowfall is just 7.5 inches — talk about an overachiever.

If your memory goes back that far, this was the infamous “Snowmageddon” winter. We were hit with two massive storms in less than a week. On February 5–6, the city picked up 25 inches of snow. Then, just three days later, another 19.5 inches fell on February 9–10. No wonder shovels didn’t stand a chance.

That officially makes February 2010 our snowiest February on record. Coming in second? February 2003, with more than 40 inches of snow. After that, you have to dig way back into the 1800s to find the third snowiest February.

Pretty incredible when you think about it!