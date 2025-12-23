Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTrivia Tuesday

Trivia Tuesday: What was the largest snowstorm Baltimore ever had on Christmas Day?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday segment!
Trivia Tuesday ❄️

What was Baltimore’s largest snowstorm to fall on Christmas Day?

A. 9.3"
B. 46.6"
C. 17.4"
D. 26.2"

👉 Answer: A — 9.3 inches!
Baltimore’s snowiest Christmas Day occurred on December 25, 1909.

While that remains the record for snowfall on Christmas Day, it’s worth noting that Baltimore has still enjoyed other memorable white Christmases since then. For example, Christmas morning 2009 greeted residents with about six inches of snow already on the ground.

🎄 Looking ahead to this year:
A white Christmas appears unlikely. Forecasts currently call for highs in the 50s, along with rain chances instead of snow.

Stay tuned for more weather trivia and holiday forecasts!

