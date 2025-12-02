Trivia Tuesday: What was the Baltimore Ravens snowiest home game?

Here's a look at your Trivia Tuesday question: What was the Baltimore Ravens snowiest home game?

A. 1.6"

B. 17.4"

C. 6.5"

D. 11.8"

The answer isn't high as you probably thought, but they received 1.6" of snow during their Sunday game versus the Minnesota Vikings on December 8, 2013.

This was an iconic game! Joe Flacco threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Marlon Brown with 4 seconds left, giving the Ravens a 29-26 win!

Now that I told you the snowiest home game - here's a look a the Ravens coldest home game! This was the Christmas Eve game versus the Atlanta Falcons on December 24th, 2022. At kickoff, the mercury read 17°F with a wind chill of just 2°F. The Ravens won this game 17-9!