Trivia Tuesday: What was our warmest Valentines Day on record?

Trivia Tuesday is here!

Temperatures are warming up this week, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner—so today’s trivia question is all about Valentine’s Day weather!

What was the warmest Valentine’s Day on record in Baltimore?

A. 70°F

B. 84°F

C. 66°F

D. 44°F

Answer: A!

Baltimore reached a balmy 70°F on Valentine’s Day in 1990—definitely a gift for anyone hoping to ditch the winter coat.

Here are a few other notable Valentine’s Day climate extremes in Baltimore:

🌧️ Wettest: 1890, with 1.22 inches of rain

🥶 Coldest: 1979, when the morning low dropped to -2°F

❄️ Snowiest: 1986, with 4.4 inches of snow on the ground

No matter the forecast, we hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!