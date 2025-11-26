Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trivia Tuesday: What was Baltimore's windiest Thanksgiving on record?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has today's Trivia Tuesday question
Posted
and last updated

It's time for Trivia Tuesday! Since it's almost Thanksgiving - today's question has to do with Thanksgiving extremes!

My question for this week: What was Baltimore's windiest Thanksgiving on record?

A. 109 MPH
B. 79 MPH
C. 52 MPH
D. 19 MPH

I threw in the 109 mph to see if anyone would bite! But the answer is a more modest 52 mph on November 24, 1983.

Did you know you can become your own expert in Maryland weather history? You don't need to be a meteorologist to have access to all the climate data. The information is available to the public here

