Trivia Tuesday: What was Baltimore's coldest temperature on record?

Our coldest weather of the winter has arrived! With the bitter cold in place, this week’s Trivia Tuesday asked: What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Baltimore?

If you guessed Option C, you nailed it! Baltimore’s coldest temperature on record is –7°F. And here’s the fun twist — we’ve actually hit –7°F five separate times. The temperature has never officially dropped any lower than that in the past 153 years of records.

Of course, it’s very possible Baltimore was even colder before record-keeping began!

