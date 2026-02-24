Trivia Tuesday: On what date did Baltimore experience it's most severe blizzard?

❄️ Trivia Tuesday Time!

On what date did Baltimore experience its most severe blizzard?

A. January 22–23, 2016

B. March 1, 2020

C. February 14, 1990

D. January 1, 1899

✅ Answer: A — January 22–23, 2016

A massive 29.2 inches of snow fell during this two-day event, with most of the accumulation coming on January 22nd.

While we had back-to-back major storms in February 2010, the 2016 blizzard still holds the record for the highest snow total from a single event in Baltimore history.

Our second largest winter storm occurred February 6th, 2010 when a whopping 25" of snow fell! Prior to that, you need to go back to 2003 to find our third largest winter storm!