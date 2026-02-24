Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTrivia Tuesday

Actions

Trivia Tuesday: On what date did Baltimore experience it's most severe blizzard?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday question!
❄️ Trivia Tuesday Time! On what date did Baltimore experience its most severe blizzard? A. January 22–23, 2016 B. March 1, 2020 C. February 14, 1990 D. January 1, 1899
Trivia Tuesday: When did Baltimore's most severe blizzard hit?
Posted
and last updated

❄️ Trivia Tuesday Time!

On what date did Baltimore experience its most severe blizzard?

A. January 22–23, 2016
B. March 1, 2020
C. February 14, 1990
D. January 1, 1899

✅ Answer: A — January 22–23, 2016

A massive 29.2 inches of snow fell during this two-day event, with most of the accumulation coming on January 22nd.

While we had back-to-back major storms in February 2010, the 2016 blizzard still holds the record for the highest snow total from a single event in Baltimore history.

Our second largest winter storm occurred February 6th, 2010 when a whopping 25" of snow fell! Prior to that, you need to go back to 2003 to find our third largest winter storm!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft