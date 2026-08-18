Trivia Tuesday: How many times has Maryland been directly hit by a hurricane?

It's time for your Trivia Tuesday question!

As we inch closer to the peak of hurricane season, today's question is: How many times has Maryland been directly hit by a hurricane?

A. 1

B. 3

C. 7

D. 12

Answer: B. 3!

According to the Maryland State Climatologist Office, Maryland has been directly impacted by three hurricanes since official record-keeping began in 1851.

The first was a Category 2 hurricane in 1878, followed by a Category 1 hurricane in 1893 and another Category 1 hurricane in 1933.

Perhaps even more surprising: Maryland has never been directly hit by a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — in the official record!