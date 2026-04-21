Trivia Tuesday: Can you guess which cloud type produces thunderstorms?

It’s time for your Trivia Tuesday question! With severe weather season underway, this week’s topic is thunderstorms.

Can you guess which type of cloud produces thunderstorms?

A. Cumulus

B. Stratus

C. Cirrus

D. Cumulonimbus

Answer: D. Cumulonimbus

Cumulonimbus clouds are the dark, towering thunderstorm clouds capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and even tornadoes.

How do they form?

These storms often begin as small, puffy “cotton ball” clouds known as cumulus clouds. They can develop along frontal boundaries or form from daytime heating. Ever hear a meteorologist say, “If the clouds clear out, we could see storms develop this afternoon”? That’s because sunshine warms the surface, creating instability. Warm air rises, cools, and condenses—this is known as the cumulus stage.

As the storm grows, it enters the mature stage, when both an updraft (rising air) and downdraft (sinking air) are present. At this point, the cloud has developed into a cumulonimbus and can tower up to 60,000 feet. This is when the storm is at its strongest, producing the heaviest rain, gusty winds, and potentially severe weather.

Finally, the storm reaches the dissipating stage. The downdraft cuts off the storm’s supply of warm, rising air, causing it to weaken and eventually rain itself out.

If you see these towering clouds building overhead, it’s a good idea to head indoors. And remember: When thunder roars, go indoors!