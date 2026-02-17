Trivia Tuesday: Baltimore's wettest February on record occurred in what year?

Let’s take a look at this week’s Trivia Tuesday question:

Baltimore’s wettest February on record occurred in…

A. 1864

B. 1979

C. 2025

D. 2010

✅ Answer: B — 1979

February of 1979 holds the record as Baltimore’s wettest February, with a total of 7.16 inches of precipitation. While a portion of that total came from snow, the majority fell as rain.

One standout event occurred on February 19, 1979, when 16 inches of snow blanketed the area. That snowfall alone accounted for 1.59 inches of the month’s precipitation total. Still, rain was the dominant contributor to the record-setting month.

Other Notable February Extremes:





Driest February: 2009, with just 0.26 inches of precipitation

Snowiest February: 2010, when a staggering 50 inches of snow fell

February certainly knows how to make weather history around here!