Tanker crash closes I-70 Westbound Near Route 75 for hours

UPDATE (5/19 at 6:58 a.m.): Maryland State Highway reports all lanes of 70 Westbound are back open.

Original Story:

A tanker hauling 7,700 gallons of diesel fuel overturned early Monday morning on Interstate 70 westbound at the Route 75 exit, forcing an extended road closure and prompting a hazardous materials response.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., initially closing I-70 westbound at the Route 27 exit in Mount Airy, with traffic diverted onto Route 27. Emergency crews later confirmed the closure point at Route 75 in New Market.

Maryland State Police said one driver was extricated from the overturned tanker. Officials report a heavy diesel leak from the vehicle, with Hazmat teams and the Maryland Department of the Environment called in to assist.

As of 5:50 a.m., the roadway remained shut down and is expected to be closed for several more hours. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes throughout the morning commute.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved.