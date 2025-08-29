Three dead in double murder suicide in Baltimore County, including child

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police found three people dead in a home in the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive Thursday night.

Officers arrived at the location around 3:30 p.m. in response to a call to check on a subject.

When they arrived, they found a woman and child with a gunshot wound.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene. Police say a man, believed to be the suspect, was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a double murder suicide.

As detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, they urge anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact 410-307-2020 or 911.