'The Mandalorian' series is being made into a movie, StarWars.com says

The hit Star Wars show that wowed audiences since its debut on Disney+ in 2020 is making a move toward the big screen.

A new film titled “The Mandalorian & Grogu” will enter full production later this year, according to an announcement posted on StarWars.com Tuesday.

The wildly popular series, featuring Pedro Pascal as the titular character Din Djarin, follows “a lone gunfighter as he makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire,” according to Disney+. Along the way, he assumes care of a child, Din Grogu, who is referred to as “Baby Yoda” by fans — although in the Star Wars universe, Yoda has passed away long before these characters take center stage.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said director and producer of “The Mandalorian,” Jon Favreau in the movie announcement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

It’s unclear when the movie will be released, but, according to the entertainment industry news website ScreenRant, Lucasfilm booked dates for movie releases in May 2026, December 2026 and December 2027.

Development of the latest Lucasfilm projects was postponed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023. But now they appear to be back on track.

The last Star Wars movie release from Lucasfilm was “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2017.

In addition to a movie featuring the Mandalorian, Lucasfilm is also working on Rey Skywalker's “New Jedi Order” movie, in which Daisy Ridley’s character will serve as the founder of the New Jedi Order, set 15 years after the time seen “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

A film titled “Dawn of the Jedi,” set 25,000 years before the Skywalker saga in the Star Wars universe, is also moving forward. Writer and director James Mangold described it as "a kind of origin story of how the Force came to be known,” ScreenRant reported. The StarWars.com announcement also noted Ahsoka Season 2, a spinoff from “The Mandalorian” story, is currently in development for Disney+.

