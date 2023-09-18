Teen charged after bringing handgun to Oakland Mills High School

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police have charged a 17-year-old male student with bringing a handgun into Oakland Mills High School today.

Police say the parent of another student reported to the school that the suspect had sent a threat to her son in a private message overnight.

When the suspect arrived at school he was immediately taken to the school office. Administrators searched his bag and found a loaded weapon.

The school resource officer took the student into custody.

No one else was threatened and no one was injured.