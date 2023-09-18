Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen charged after bringing handgun to Oakland Mills High School

Howard County Loaded handgun .jpeg
Howard County Police Department
Howard County Loaded handgun .jpeg
Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 15:45:23-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police have charged a 17-year-old male student with bringing a handgun into Oakland Mills High School today.

Police say the parent of another student reported to the school that the suspect had sent a threat to her son in a private message overnight.

When the suspect arrived at school he was immediately taken to the school office. Administrators searched his bag and found a loaded weapon.

The school resource officer took the student into custody.

No one else was threatened and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices