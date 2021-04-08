Camden Yards introduces new concession stand called "The Diner"

BALTIMORE — Let's play ball!

The Orioles are back to playing ball at Camden Yards this season, albeit things will be different than in seasons past. To see the list of changes and what you need to know before you go to a game, click here.

What won't change is some of the food classics you'll find at Camden Yards, like hot dogs from Stuggy's, sausage from Polock Johnny's and pizza from Pizza John.

There is also a new concession stand at the ballpark, named after the 1982 movie set in Baltimore called "The Diner", featuring Kevin Bacon, Timothy Daly, Ellen Barkin, among others.

"The Diner" at Camden Yards will have several delicious menu items like the patty melt, the Saratoga sub and fries with gravy. Watch the video above to see OPACY's Executive Chef Carlos Rimolo talk about the different items with WMAR-2 News' Christian Schaffer.

