Orioles staff prepares for the opening game against the Boston Red Sox

BALTIMORE — With the Oriole's home opener just hours away, the O's staff is making sure that the fans get to experience a COVID-19 friendly event that they won't forget.

Last week, after Governor Larry Hogan permitted the Orioles to open their 2021 season with 50 percent capacity, they decided to chop that down and go with 25 percent. This puts them at around 11,000 fans per game.

RELATED: Orioles to allow 11k fans to attend each home game this season

With those numbers in mind, Greg Bader, the Senior Vice President of Admission and Experience, was able to put some COVID-19 guidelines in place that would keep the fans and staff safe throughout the game.

"You do have to wear your mask during the entry process, as you're walking to your seat, anytime you're in the concessions areas, the restrooms, even in your seat, unless you're actively eating or drinking," said Bader.

Staff members will be policing this, so it is important that fans adhere to these rules. Bader also says that, for the safety of employees and fans, bringing bags/backpacks into Camden Yards will also not be allowed.

Ballpark seating has also changed. Each seat is marked with a zip tie. This will let fans know where they can and can't sit.

TJ Brightman, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, broke down the new concept of pod seating.

"We'll have pods of two, pods of four, pods of six," said Brightman. "Giving fans a piece of mind when they come to the ballpark. They'll be able to socially distance."

They are hoping that, as more and more people get vaccinated and as the COVID-19 numbers improve, they'll be able to let more fans into the games.

The O's home opener against the Red Sox is set for 3:05 p.m.