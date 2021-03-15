Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday March 20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than 40 restaurants are participating in Annapolis Restaurant Week 2021, which runs from March 20-28.

The theme for this year's event is "Go All Out for Annapolis Restaurant Week," according to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership (DAP) and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC).

Diners who are still concerned about eating-in are encouraged to get carryout meals (Out to Eat), carryout cocktails (Out to Drink) and dine-in overnight trips (Out of the House).

“This year, it’s all about being flexible so as many people as possible can safely enjoy the wide variety of dining options Annapolis has to offer,” said Erik Evans, the executive director of DAP.

Restaurants will be offering price-fixed dine-in menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They will also be offering carryout deals, cocktails to go and gift card purchases to be used for future dine-in experiences. Some restaurants will also be doing additional bonus items and incentives for diners like half-price bottles of wine or discounted appetizers.

Reservations are recommended as seating will be limited to allow for safe social distancing. Group size will be capped at six people or less per table. Customers will be required to wear masks when they are not seated for dining.

Annapolis Restaurant Week will begin just as Annapolis Oyster Fest is wrapping up on March 21.

To see the list of participating restaurants, their menus and specials, click here.