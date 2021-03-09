Oyster Fest taking place in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The pandemic has kept many of us stuck inside. Now, with the change in the weather and the pandemic, people can get out more. Why not head down to Annapolis and dive into a dozen oysters at your favorite restaurant for Oysterfest!

This is the first year for Oysterfest in our capital city and it helps more than just restaurateurs.

They are a big deal and they are local so they are ideal. 19 restaurants are participating with special prices and meals. If you take a picture with oysters and post it to Facebook or Instagram using #AnnapolisOysterFest for a chance to win a dozen oysters! they are giving away 100 dozen oysters.

The oyster festival goes until the 21st and restaurant week starts on the 20th.