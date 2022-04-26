Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL's Commanders

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's attorney general has launched an inquiry into the Washington Commanders following allegations of financial improprieties raised by a congressional committee.

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares disclosed his office's investigation in a letter to a team lawyer.

Miyares called it his "responsibility" to look into the matter while adding that he had not "prejudged" the matter.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform disclosed earlier this month that it found evidence the team engaged in deceptive business practices for more than a decade.

The Associated Press reported that ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable ticket deposits from season-ticket holders were withheld by the Commanders, including the team retaining upwards of $5 million in 2016 from 2,000 season-ticket holders.

A former employee testified before Congress, saying that the team kept two separate financial books, one for the league with underreported ticket revenue and the second book containing everything.

The former employee also testified that team owner Dan Snyder knew what the league's office was receiving and what the actual numbers were.

The Commanders have been talking with Virginia lawmakers about a deal to build a new stadium.