Orioles head groundskeeper, Nicole Sherry, is leaving the team after 20 years

BALTIMORE — Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry is hanging up her rake and hose.

After spending 20 years with the team, Sherry is leaving for a job with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the AP reports.

Sherry was just one of two women to hold the head groundskeeper role for an MLB team.

WMAR-2 News spoke to her back in 2024, where she talked about the pressure she put on herself to make sure the field at Camden Yard was in top condition.

“One yellow blade - you’re done," Sherry said, pointing to the grass. "Any little imperfection out there, I’m on it.”

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She also talked about having a job in a male-dominated field.

"So every time I’m out on the field, even though not many people may know what I do, they see a woman representing this kind of work environment. That’s my goal - it's just to have exposure as much as I can to the girls and women that attend these games. If you can see it, be it, type of mentality."

Sherry groomed the mound for the final time Tuesday night and threw out the first ceremonial pitch before the game against the New York Yankees.