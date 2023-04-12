What does the Odell Beckham Jr. move mean for the Ravens?

BALTIMORE — Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens Easter Sunday and this move means a number of things for the Ravens.

Historically, the Ravens haven't had the best track record with wide receivers. The organization has never drafted a Pro Bowler at the position.

The receivers that were in the Pro Bowl, were there as Return Specialists.

Last season, they were near the bottom of the league in passing yards, passer rating and total touchdowns.

They've been better at adding talent in free agency, even if the talent they're recruiting is on the older side. At the age of 35, Steve Smith amassed 1,065 yards in his first year with the Ravens.

After signing a deal worth up to $18 million, Beckham becomes the best wide receiver Lamar Jackson has played with.

The new wide receiver room will feature Beckham, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.

Then there's the question of if Jackson will even play for the Ravens this year.

The quarterback is currently a free agent under the non-exclusive franchise tag. There are no indications he's signed the tender.

Despite not even being under contract with the team, Jackson and Beckham appear to have connected already on social media.

Not only did Jackson post a picture of him Facetiming Beckham on Instagram, but Beckham posted a picture of his son wearing a Ravens jersey.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL, but when healthy he's one of the best in the league. He finished his last healthy season with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns according to ESPN.

The Ravens also have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken who's ready to help the team on offense.

"Who doesn't like offense? For God's sake the league revolves around fantasy football. I mean, they want to see scoring, right? It's interesting, you could win 41-40, teams just killing it. So it is what we're built around right? I only control what I can control. You say is there pressure on it? There's pressure everywhere," Monken said.

If Jackson decides to put on a Ravens jersey next season, he'll have a new cast of weapons to work with.