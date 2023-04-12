Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

What does the Odell Beckham Jr. move mean for the Ravens?

Odell Beckham Jr.
Alex Menendez/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconsciousness, police and airline officials said Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 12:29:09-04

BALTIMORE — Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens Easter Sunday and this move means a number of things for the Ravens.

Historically, the Ravens haven't had the best track record with wide receivers. The organization has never drafted a Pro Bowler at the position.

The receivers that were in the Pro Bowl, were there as Return Specialists.

Last season, they were near the bottom of the league in passing yards, passer rating and total touchdowns.

They've been better at adding talent in free agency, even if the talent they're recruiting is on the older side. At the age of 35, Steve Smith amassed 1,065 yards in his first year with the Ravens.

After signing a deal worth up to $18 million, Beckham becomes the best wide receiver Lamar Jackson has played with.

The new wide receiver room will feature Beckham, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.

Then there's the question of if Jackson will even play for the Ravens this year.

The quarterback is currently a free agent under the non-exclusive franchise tag. There are no indications he's signed the tender.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson says he requested trade in early March

Despite not even being under contract with the team, Jackson and Beckham appear to have connected already on social media.

Not only did Jackson post a picture of him Facetiming Beckham on Instagram, but Beckham posted a picture of his son wearing a Ravens jersey.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL, but when healthy he's one of the best in the league. He finished his last healthy season with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns according to ESPN.

The Ravens also have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken who's ready to help the team on offense.

"Who doesn't like offense? For God's sake the league revolves around fantasy football. I mean, they want to see scoring, right? It's interesting, you could win 41-40, teams just killing it. So it is what we're built around right? I only control what I can control. You say is there pressure on it? There's pressure everywhere," Monken said.

RELATED: Ravens introduce new offensive coordinator Todd Monken

If Jackson decides to put on a Ravens jersey next season, he'll have a new cast of weapons to work with.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices