Ravens introduce new offensive coordinator Todd Monken

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — They were near the bottom of the league in passing yards, passer rating, and total touchdowns.

The Ravens hope a new play caller will change their offensive misfortunes around.

On Tuesday, the team introduced offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

He spent the past three years at the University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs won the last two national championships, with the team scoring the 5th highest amount of points in the nation.

Monken says he knows the pressure is on to fix the Ravens offense and get it going.

"Who doesn't like offense? For God's sake the league revolves around fantasy football. I mean, they want to see scoring, right? It's interesting, you could win 41-40, teams just killing it. So it is what we're built around right? I only control what I can control. You say is there pressure on it? There's pressure everywhere," Monken said.

That offense will presumably center around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Monken says he has not had a chance to speak with the former MVP, but said Jackson has an elite skillset.