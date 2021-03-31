UMD's Frese named AP National Coach of the Year for a second time

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Associated Press on Wednesday became the latest publication to name Maryland women's basketball head coach Brenda Frese, National Coach of the Year.

It's her second time receiving the prestigious award. Only three other women's coaches have accomplished that feat; Geno Auriemma (Connecticut), Kim Mulkey (Baylor) and Muffet McGraw (former Notre Dame head coach).

This past season marked Frese's 19th with the Terps, including her 500th win.

Earlier this month ESPN and The Athletic also voted her in as National Coach of the Year.

After losing five starters from last year's Big Ten Championship squad, Frese led UMD to a 26-3 record and a sixth Big Ten title in seven years.

With an average of 90.8 points per game, the 2020-21 team became the highest scoring in program history.

Frese also took home her fourth Big Ten Coach of the Year honor this past season.