Tigers embracing expectations

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University men's basketball team is the overwhelming favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association this season.

After falling just short of an NCAA Tournament berth in the spring, the Tigers are on a mission - to get to the big dance for the first time since 1991.

"Hopefully we can get the feeling we want at the end," said guard Cam Holden. "It would be a beautiful story if we win it this time."

"We still have one thing to prove and that’s to get to the tournament and I feel like everyone in this gym right now knows that," added guard Nicolas Timberlake.

Picked to win the CAA, head coach Pat Skerry’s squad returns four starters from last season's team that won the first CAA regular season title in program history but lost in the CAA Tournament semifinals. Three of those players were named to the conference's preseason first-team: Timberlake, Holden and forward Charles Thompson.

"There is talent. They are good guys. They are competitive," said Skerry. "What I’m looking more from them now is I need consistent leadership."

Towson also adds guard Nygal Russell from Southeast Missouri State and Division II player of the year, forward/guard Sekou Sylla. With the upgrades and experience from winning that CAA regular season title, these guys realize they will no longer surprise any opponent. They are the hunted and they are embracing it.

"We can’t go in thinking we’re not going to get everybody’s best shot. Because now that’s what we’re going to receive - everybody’s best shot," said Holden.

"They don’t give you trophies in October or November," added Skerry. "We’ve got to go out and earn them and it’s not going to be easy. Guys are aware of that."

They are also aware that Skerry wants them to have fun on this ride that starts in just days.

"To enjoy this journey that they are going on. Yeah there are expectations, pressure, whatever you want to call it. But, I want them to hopefully enjoy being in that position," said Skerry.

The Tigers’ journey begins on Monday when they open the regular season at home against Albany.

