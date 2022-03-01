Watch
Towson wins program's first CAA regular season title

Tigers earn No. 1 seed for upcoming CAA Tournament
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Towson University forward Cam Holden lifts the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship trophy after the Tigers defeat Delaware 69-57.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 22:45:15-05

TOWSON, Md. — There was the winning of the game. There was the storming of the court. There was the cutting of the nets. There was the lifting of the trophy.

It all came after the Towson University men's basketball team defeated Delaware, 69-57, to earn the program's first Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship.

The game was a continuation of the January 27 contest that was postponed due to unsafe floor conditions. The game resumed with 18:42 remaining in the second half and Towson down 38-29.

The Tigers (24-7, 15-3) scored on seven of their first eight possessions against Delaware (19-12, 10-8) to take the lead.

Charles Thompson led Towson with 15 points. Jason Gibson had 14 points. Cam Holden added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake scored 13 points and Terry Nolan Jr., who did not play in the game last month, drained nine points.

Towson shares the regular season championship with UNC Wilmington. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CAA Tournament. They will play on Sunday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 8 William & Mary and No. 9 Northeastern. The CAA Tournament will take place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Towson has earned its first regular season conference championship since winning the Big South regular season title in 1993-94.

With the win the Tigers improve upon their single season program record of 24 Division I victories in the regular season.

