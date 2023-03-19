Terps fall to No.1 seed Alabama 73-51 in second round of NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Al — The Terps battled until the end, but it was not enough to overcome Alabama on Saturday night.

Starting off good leading 9-2, the Terps made their first four shots of the game as Julian Reese knocked down a pair of jumpers in the paint and Don Carey launched a three pointer.

The defense was stifling early in the game. Alabama was held to just 3-12 from the floor in the first eight minutes of the game.

Alabama didn't take it's first lead of the game until late in the first half. A quick jumper from Alabama guard Mark Sears with 0.1 seconds left on the shot clock gave the Tide a 15-14 lead.

A 9 point run gave the Tide a 26-17 lead with just 3:15 left to go in the first half. They led 28-23 by halftime.

Troubling defense and lack of offense hurt the Terps coming out of halftime.

Alabama extended their lead to 10 just five minutes into the second half of the game.

With nine minutes left into the game, Alabama was up 52-35.

Reese fouled out with a little over 2 minutes to go, he finished the game with 14 points and 4 rebounds.

The Terps lost 73-51 and were eliminated from the tournament.

Head coach Kevin Willard, in just his first year, led the Terps to a 22-13 record, compiling the first 20-win season by a Maryland coach in his first season. He also became the first head coach to lead the Terrapins in his fist season as a head coach.