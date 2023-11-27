Ravens head into bye week as top seed in AFC

BALTIMORE — The Ravens head into their bye week atop the AFC after beating the Chargers 20-10, Sunday night.

Not only did the defense continue to force takeaways and limit points, rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had a breakout game.

Down three in the second quarter, Flowers hauled in a touchdown pass to put the Ravens on top, 7-3.

Late in the half the defense took over, forcing fumbles and turnovers on two straight Chargers drives, leading only to a field goal.

The defense forced four total turnovers on the night.

Baltimore was up 10-3 at the half.

In the third quarter, history was made. Lamar Jackson became the fastest quarterback to rack up 5,000 career rushing yards.

It only took him 82 games. It took the previous record holder, Michael Vick, 104 games.

After the Chargers cut the lead down to three, Flowers iced the game.

He took an end-around on third-and-2 and dashed for a 37-yard touchdown with 1:36 left.

The Ravens move to 9-3 on the season, best record in the AFC.