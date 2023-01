BALTIMORE — Good news for the Ravens going into Sunday's Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team has locked up Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year $100 million contract extension.

The contract reportedly includes $45 million fully guaranteed, making Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the league.

Baltimore acquired Smith at the trade deadline from the Chicago Bears, as he was set to hit free agency after the season.