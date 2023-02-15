North County High School SRO named new head varsity football coach

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — North County Resource Officer Corporal Ron Gamble has been named the new head varsity football coach for the school, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced Wednesday.

Gamble, who has been with the department for 22 years, was a defensive end and defensive tackle for the University of Connecticut Huskies in the late 90's.

He says that he found himself wanting to be a head coach was how he wanted to teach young men to be successful athletes and to be successful in life.

Gamble also goes on to say that being a school resource officer helped him in his journey, he's interacted with different athletes and gave advice stemming from his football career.

Although Gamble left the field, he continued to leave his impact on the game by coaching.

He reiterates to students that they don't have to be the strongest and the fastest on the field, but work ethic can take you a very long way.

Gamble can now add head coach to his mantle as he will lead the North County High School football program for the 2023-2024 football season.

To learn more about coach Gamble, click here.