No. 8 Terps get Purdue in B1G home opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After winning the conference opener, it’s time for the University of Maryland women's basketball team to come home.

"We’re going to come out strong, play Maryland basketball. I’m so excited. I think my team is excited," said Terps forward/guard Angel Reese.

The Terrapins host Purdue on Wednesday night in their Big Ten Conference home opener. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s 73-59 victory at Rutgers. Four different Terrapins scored in double figures. Baltimore’s Reese led the way with 18 points.

"Our team is so unselfish," she said. "When somebody is hot of course they feed them. To have four to five players in double figures, that’s great."

The eighth-ranked Terps (8-2) will have to do their best not to look past the Boilermakers (6-3) with what awaits on the horizon. Maryland has a visit to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.

"We worry about Sunday when it gets here. We take [Wednesday] as any other game, any other game day," said Reese.

"South Carolina doesn’t matter if you don’t take care of the task in front of you with Purdue," said head coach Brenda Frese. "So, for us, we’re extremely motivated."

On the Maryland men’s side of things,the Terps are in the midst of a coaching coaching change with Mark Turgeon stepping down on Friday. Frese said the two teams, players and staff, are very connected. They too feel what’s taking place within the men’s program.

"When part of our family hurts we all hurt," she said. "When the news broke I was able to reach out and send a message to Mark. Obviously these are difficult times that him and his family are transitioning through. Just letting him know just how much support is behind him from his Maryland family."

