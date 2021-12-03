Mark Turgeon steps down as Maryland's Men's Basketball head coach after 10 seasons

COLLEGE PARK, Md — Long time men's basketball coach for the University of Maryland, Mark Turgeon, has stepped down after 10 seasons coaching the team.

Turgeon's career in College Park began in 2011 succeeding the legendary Gary Williams who retired after coaching the team for 32 seasons. Turgeon led the Terrapins to the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons and recorded a 226-116 (.661) record. Turgeon led the Terrapins to the 2020 Big Ten Championship and recorded winning seasons in all 10 years, while all 35 student-athletes who exhausted their eligibility earned their undergraduate degrees. Additionally, Maryland's seven NBA draft picks over the last six years were tied for the most in the Big Ten during that span.

"After several in depth conversations with Damon (Damon Evans), I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball," said Turgeon. "I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward. It has truly been an honor to be the men's basketball coach at the University of Maryland."

Assistant Coach Danny Manning will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Manning was a former Kansas Jayhawk during his playing days and served as as head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for six years (2014-20). He was the head coach at Tulsa for two years (2012-14). During Manning's time at Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons had six different players earn All-ACC honors during the Manning era while having six players earn Academic All-ACC accolades.

"We are fortunate that Coach Turgeon has surrounded himself with an outstanding group of coaches," said Evans. "Coach Manning has been a head coach at the highest level and we have the utmost confidence in his abilities to lead this program."

Manning's first game as interim head coach will be this Sunday as the Terps take on Northwestern at the Xfinity Center.