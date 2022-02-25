Maryvale part of new 'Classic' tradition

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — Maryvale Prep has been competing against rival Mercy High School in various sports for 50 years. On Friday night a new tradition starts - a classic one.

"We are insanely excited. I think we are so prepared. Obviously nervous but exciting nerves," said Maryvale guard Emily Knapp.

"We have been talking about it all season long and we’ve played a really good season but this is just everything to us. We’re just super excited," added Maryvale guard Lexi Smith.

For the first time the Lions will be Mercy’s opponent in their season-ending basketball contest formerly known as The Game. Now it's called The Classic.

"We think that’s what it’s going to be, a classic game for years to come," said Maryvale head coach Alex Miller. "The energy, the excitement that surrounds playing a team like Mercy at the end of the season, the last game of the season, I would say we are just extremely excited."

The Classic is dubbed the largest girls sporting event in Maryland. Thousands are expected to attend. It’s been held since 1964 with a pandemic pause in 2021. For 54 years Mercy faced the Institute of Notre Dame. I.N.D. closed in June 2020. Enter Maryvale. There is a player for Maryvale who does have some experience with this event. Junior guard Amari Moore played for I.N.D.’s junior varsity team a couple years ago. She watched from the stands in 2020. Now she takes the floor thinking of her old classmates.

"It feels really good. It’s like making a new tradition and a new way to remember I.N.D. and keep the tradition going on in a new way," she said.

The Lions enter The Classic with the record of 5-14. You know a victory against 21-1 Mercy will make their year.

"We have worked so hard this whole season. Everyone out here, we want it so bad. I think it would just be awesome," said forward Annabelle Jackson.

"I believe any game, anything can happen and that’s what we’re telling our players is we’re going to come out, we’re going to fight," said Miller. "We’re going to compete until the very end and I think it’s going to give us a really good opportunity."

Tipoff on Friday night inside Towson University’s SECU Arena is at 7:30 p.m.

