Mercy's signature season finale returns as The Classic

BALTIMORE — It is an event that started in 1964: The Game. It was the Mercy High School girls basketball team's signature contest. After a pandemic pause in 2021, it’s back in 2022 as The Classic.

"We’ve always had this game in our schedule, whether it was The Game or The Classic, and it was always something for our players and our school and our community to get behind," said Mercy head coach Mary Ella Marion. "So, really for me it’s kind of like we’re kind of getting back to normal again, which is really great."

On Friday night Mercy’s season-ending on-court celebration makes its welcome return.

"We’re really excited," said guard Olivia Liszt. "We’re excited to have all of the school spirit back after COVID. So, it’s really nice to get the whole environment together and celebrate."

"It’s just a very high-energy event with a whole lot of support, especially for girls basketball, and it’s just a great opportunity to play in," added guard Taylor Gilmore.

For 54 years Mercy faced the Institute of Notre Dame. But after I.N.D. closed its doors in June 2020, the Magic found a new classic rival for this year and hopefully years to come: Maryvale Prep.

"I think it will be great. It’s kind of bittersweet to miss I.N.D. but at the same time it’s a great opportunity to have a new challenge," said Gilmore.

Mercy dubs The Classic the largest girls sporting event in Maryland. Friday’s game will be held inside Towson University’s SECU Arena and the schools expect thousands of fans to be in attendance.

"It’s an awesome opportunity for both of our schools to be in that kind of a setting and that kind of a venue. Some of them may never move on to college sports. So, this might be their one shot to play in front of anywhere from 3,000-4,000 people, which is a pretty cool thing for a high school girl to experience," said Marion.

The Magic enters the matchup with the record of 21-1, their best since 1997. They are coming off an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B-2 Conference championship. Friday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

