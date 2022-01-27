Life after Jeter finds Towson having success

TOWSON, Md. — It’s tough replacing one of the top Towson Tigers women's basketball players of all-time.

"It’s hard to replace her," said head coach Diane Richardson.

"She was a really big loss of points," said guard Aleah Nelson.

That’s just what these Tigers are trying to do this season.

Gone is Kionna Jeter, who last year became the first Towson women’s basketball player ever drafted by a WNBA team. Nelson, a Baltimore native, has tried her best to fill Jeter’s shoes.

"When she left she kind of gave me some words of wisdom, just kind of like your role is going to be bigger. She was just telling me you’re going to have to step up. That’s kind of what I’ve started to do," said Nelson.

"This year she’s bringing not only her ability to get others involved, but she’s also bringing her scoring ability and she’s had some phenomenal games," added Richardson.

The junior guard’s 16.1 points per game are tied for the team lead with another local product, sophomore forward from Elkton, Allie Kubek.

"Last year I was a freshman, I didn’t know my role," she said. "I think this year I definitely just stepped into the leadership role. Whatever the team needs, I’m going to do for them."

The duo has led Towson to a 13-4 overall record and 7-0 record at home.

After three games away from SECU Arena the Tigers are ready to put that home undefeated streak on the line again this Friday as they host Northeastern.

It’s a fight for positioning in the top half of the Colonial Athletic Association. Both teams are 4-2 in the conference. Nelson is looking to once again facilitate and frighten.

"We’re just a scary team because we all have different options because if I’m not going, somebody else is. If somebody else isn’t then I am. So, it’s hard to guard us because you never know who is going to have a good game."

We’ll find out Friday inside SECU Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook