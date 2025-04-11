Leveling the Playing Field helps create opportunity for Baltimore youth

BALTIMORE — A huge part of what makes Leveling the Playing Field so special is the opportunity it gives kids to play sports they otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to experience.

Being provided equipment free of charge is a game changer for kids in the Baltimore community, according to Devon Boyd, the head program director for Harlem Lacrosse at ACCE Middle School.

"Lacrosse is a very expensive sport and a lot of kids that live in like the African American community or urban community, don’t really have a chance to play the game because of the price of equipment," says Boyd.

Michelle Snells' son plays lacrosse at ACCE Middle School.

“The whole Harlem Lacrosse is wonderful and coach Boyd, he’s like top tier," says Michelle Snells, her 8th grade son Leviticus plays for Boyd.

She says when her son first introduced the idea of playing lacrosse, she was surprised because she hasn’t seen many African Americans play the sport.

As she looked more into it, the cost of equipment stuck out.

"When I looked up the prices of these things, I was like I don’t know if we're gonna be able to do this," says Snell.

“It’s really expensive and it’s sad that it's that expensive for the gear. I understand the gear is necessary and in order to protect them they need good gear," says Snell.

Thanks to Leveling the Playing Field, and Boyd's proactive approach, kids like Leviticus and Jarmel Morton are able to play this game with no cost to their parents.

“It’s nice to know that coach Boyd has my back just in case like I need something. He has it for me like if my stick broke, then he’ll do his best to get me a new one even if it is all new he’ll still give me a new one," says Leviticus.

“It means a lot of for me because you know usually they say lacrosse is not for Black people. I’m learning something new about my culture," says Morton.

“That’s the biggest reason of Leveling the Playing Field. They create so many opportunities of what they probably don’t know, but they help kids get on the field and play a game that usually they wouldn’t be able to if they had to pay for themselves," says Boyd.

WMAR-2 News is hosting the Pack the Park at Meadowood Regional Park Wednesday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

We encourage you to donate sports equipment ensuring kids have an opportunity to thrive through sports.