Vikings' Justin Jefferson holds 'JJets Flight School' at Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson visited South Baltimore over the weekend to hold his second annual "JJets Flight School" at Under Armour Stadium for the first time.

Jefferson, an Under Armour athlete, holds the three-day invite-only camp in an effort to bring together the nation's top high school football talent for an on-field learning experience.

While some of the talent came from across the country, Jefferson invited multiple Maryland players to participate in the camp.

Baltimore City High School programs that are members of Under Armour's Project Rampart Initiative were able to watch the athletes go head-to-head in various competitions.

During a one-on-one interview with WMAR-2 News, when asked about the significance of the camp, Jefferson said he wanted to give young players an opportunity to really dive deep into the technical side of things and show them how a true professional looks.

"If you really look around the entire NFL, there's not one player that has a group of guys like this—guys who have all of these offers and all of this NIL stuff going on that can create distractions. So we're really getting all of the top guys in the country at one location and teaching them all the ins and outs of how to become a true receiver. The majority of these guys are the biggest, fastest, strongest at their school or in their district, and they don't really need that technical footwork or the real receiver skills because they're bigger and stronger than everybody. So this camp is all about technique—learning the different things we're teaching them and implementing them out here on the field," Jefferson said.

He added it was "really, really cool" to experience the different types of talent on the field Saturday.

Multiple position groups were able to show what they could do at the stadium, from receivers to defensive backs to quarterbacks.

The athletes competed in a multitude of drills, receiving tutelage from different coaches, such as Baltimore Ravens legend Torrey Smith, and Jefferson himself.

Jefferson was hands-on, giving receivers advice on footwork, route running, and other fundamentals.

At the end of Day 2, Jefferson broke down the huddle and took pictures with many of the prospects.

He said he could "for sure" see himself returning to Baltimore to hold another event like this or something similar down the road.

"Flight School alone is going to be a yearly thing, but here in Baltimore, it's a great setup with great weather. You can't beat this. The facility, of course, is top tier and it's right here. The location is great, the people—I love Under Armour, the relationship is always growing, the connection is always growing. So who knows how many times we're going to have it here, but it's always great to be able to have this be so accessible," Jefferson said.