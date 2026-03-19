Seed School of Maryland secures its first state basketball championship with a victory over Cambridge

BALTIMORE — The Seed School of Maryland defeated Cambridge South Dorchester 66-56 to win the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletics Association 1A state title.

WATCH: Seed School of Maryland secures its first state basketball championship Seed School of Maryland secures its first state basketball championship

The victory at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the campus of UMBC marks the first state championship in the school's history.

The game was a rematch of last year's 1A state title game, which Cambridge won.

Seed took a one-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, Seed outscored the Vikings 27-13 to take control of the game. The lead grew to as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter before Cambridge attempted a late comeback.

Khaled Al Mateen, the Baltimore City Player of the Year, led Seed with 24 points. He also recorded three dunks during the game on Wednesday night.

"It felt amazing," De'Ahntae Terry said. "I dreamed about this every day, every day."

Terry noted the win was deeper than basketball after experiencing a recent personal loss.

"I had some ups and downs, but when I came in, I came in and worked and then my grandmother passed away, uh, last Friday before the state, uh, what was it, quarterfinals, and I, I told myself like, bro, I'm gonna win. I'm gonna win. There's nothing gonna stop me from winning. I'll die on that quarter," Terry said.

The victory is also the first state championship for head coach Ed Green. He celebrated the win alongside his father and son, who both serve on his coaching staff.

"My son graduating from Cornell and then deciding to join the staff," Green said.

"My dad has always been my assistant. Like at every stop I've been at, it's just been surreal," Green said.

Despite being a small school, the team was not short on fan support, noting that the positive energy from fans cheering them on made a difference throughout the game.

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