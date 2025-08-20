TOWSON, Md — Calvert Hall's football program is embracing change this season with new head coach Ty Ward and a significantly younger roster after losing about 30 seniors from last year's team.

WATCH: New coach, young team bring fresh energy to Calvert Hall football New coach, young team bring fresh energy to Calvert Hall football

Despite the youth movement, expectations remain high for the Cardinals as they look to improve on their 7-5 record from last season.

"I don't think the cupboard's dry. We got a lot of really talented young players that are ready to make a name for themselves," Ward said.

Ward, who comes to Calvert Hall from Pennsylvania, sees the team's youth as an advantage as he implements his system.

"We want to do it our way, and if you're starting our way with a bunch of younger guys that don't have other habits and haven't really been in another situation, we were able to kind of just build the foundation quick and start stacking on top of that," Ward said.

Junior quarterback Oliver Noll is embracing his new role as a day-one starter and team captain.

"I've always felt that I've been a leader, but I've been more the quiet guy, not the ra-ra, you know, just kind of doing the little things here and there to kind of make sure that this ship flows," Noll said.

"It was honestly a dream come true. I mean, I always kind of thought about this stuff when I was younger, and it was really cool to just be realized like OK now I'm truly like the guy, and there's no ifs, ands, or buts with it," Noll said.

The offensive line brings some continuity with two juniors on the left side and three seniors from center to right tackle, including captain Josh Ritter.

"I wasn't expecting to be voted for captain just because we have so many guys who could be leaders, but when he told us, I was pretty happy," Ritter said.

The third captain, senior linebacker Luke Speicher, is embracing his leadership role in his final year with the program.

"We really came together, especially over the offseason, right? And that was kind of part of it; you know, we gotta step up as seniors, and let the young guys know this is what it's about, especially with new head coach," Speicher said.

"You gotta adapt. You gotta be able to change, you know, on the fly, and that's what we did. That's what this group's gonna do this whole year," Speicher said.

The Cardinals' season opener, originally scheduled for this Friday at home, has been canceled. Their first game is now set for August 29 at home against William Penn Charter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

