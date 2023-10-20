Former Calvert Hall coach Donald Davis faces Cardinals for first time with Mount St. Joseph

BALTIMORE — Back when Donald Davis resigned as Calvert Hall College High School head football coach in May of 2020 he said he would be a Cardinal for life. That allegiance is about to be put to the test in the ultimate way.

Davis is now in the middle of his first season as head coach at Mount Saint Joseph. On Saturday the Gaels host none other than Calvert Hall.

Davis coached the Cardinals for 13 years. He won 97 games and led the program to a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship in 2010, MIAA title games in 2011 and 2012, and a state Christian Schools Invitational Tournament title in 2018.

Now, with his hair a little longer and his trademark visor a little more purple, he’s trying to beat his old team.

"It will be the first time I’ve ever coached against Calvert Hall in varsity football," he said. "So, I have no idea what that’s going to feel like."

It will probably feel a little bizarre. The experienced Davis knows those emotions have to be put on the back burner.

"I think we’ve just got to focus on the things we can control, the things that are right there in front of us, and my job is to give the kids the very best of me that I can on Saturday."

Those kids know how important this game is to their head coach on their own homecoming weekend.

"It’s a huge game for us. It’s a huge game for them," said Gaels senior linebacker Caden Knight. "Obviously, Coach Davis coming from Calvert Hall playing them and obviously for us seniors it’s our last homecoming ever."

"It’s definitely unique. Coach Davis has been a great coach all season," said Gaels senior quarterback Winston Watkins. "I feel like it’s going to be a crazy game. We’re just focused on executing our game plan though."

For the guy who used to draw up the game plan for the other sideline.

"I was extremely blessed to be the head football coach at Calvert Hall for 13 years. I’m also a grad. So, what a tremendous opportunity that was during my time there," said Davis. "Right now I’m just working extremely hard to get the best out of the young men and give the best of myself to the young men that I coach."

MSJ owns a 5-3 record overall, 2-1 in the MIAA. They have won three straight games. Calvert Hall is 3-4 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Things get going for Davis and the Gaels against the Cardinals Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

